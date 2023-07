The Dnieper River has become so shallow in the Dnipro HEPP area that the hydroelectric power plant is operating at the limit level for its work.

This is reported by Ukrhydroenergo.

"The average level of the lower reservoir near the dam of the Dnipro HEPP is 12.05 meters. For the Dnipro HEPP to work properly, the water level should be at least 12-12.5 meters," the report says.

Currently, Ukrhydroenergo is looking for a solution so that the plant can operate at full capacity in winter to supply the energy system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 15, the Director General of the Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company Ihor Syrota announced that it will take 6 years to dismantle the Kakhovka HEPP and build a new hydroelectric power plant.

The explosion that the Russians staged at the Kakhovka HEPP completely destroyed the engine room from the inside, which is why the plant cannot be restored.

On June 15, Syrota spoke about the current situation due to the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP by the Russians.