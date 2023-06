Kakhovka HEPP dismantling and construction of new one will take 6 years – Syrota

Ihor Syrota, the director general of the Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company, says it will take six years to dismantle the destroyed Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and build a new HEPP.

He said this in an interview for Ukrainian News.

"Of course, we will build a new station, but first, in order to cover the Kakhovka Reservoir so that the water does not flow, we need to build the upper and lower bridges and then dismantle the station. It will take a year. The construction of a new station takes at least five years," he said.

He also noted that, in addition to the 5-year construction of the station, it is still necessary to build an overpass, a gas pipeline, a railway track, and infrastructure for the operation of the hydroelectric power station.

According to him, as of today, the technical task is still being developed: the construction of a bridge from the upper and lower reservoirs and the dismantling the station.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the explosion that the Russians staged at the Kakhovka HEPP completely destroyed the engine room from the inside. Now the station cannot be restored.

