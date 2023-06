The director general of the Ukrhydroenergo energy generating company, Ihor Syrota, spoke about the current situation after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant by the Russians.

He said this in an interview for Ukrainian News.

"So far, we can see that the Kakhovka Reservoir is functioning at a slightly slower pace, but it continues," he said.

He also has information that flooding is decreasing in the Kherson and Mykolayiv Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the damage to the environment due to the exploding of the Kakhovka HEPP by the Russian Federation amounts to more than UAH 55 billion.

As of the morning of June 14, the average level of flooding in the Kherson Region after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HEPP is 2.13 meters. This is 32 centimeters less than last night. In total, 3,103 residential buildings remain underwater. The water receded from about half a thousand houses during the past day.

As earlier reported, a number of restrictions were introduced in the Kherson Region as a result of the Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka HEPP. In particular, they refer to the ban on entering flooded settlements. Residents were banned from entering the Korabel micro-district in Kherson while the security situation investigation and clarification continue.

In addition, the flooding of a large area in the south of Ukraine has not yet led to the appearance of cholera in the Mykolayiv, Kherson, and Odesa Regions. However, rotavirus is found several days in a row.