Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the outflow of capital from the aggressor state of Russia has reached a record-breaking USD 253 billion. The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on his Telegram channel on Monday, July 24.

Yermak noted that USD 239 billion left Russia in 2022, which is four times more than in 2021. In the first half of 2023, the outflow was an additional USD 27 billion.

"The pace of capital outflow reached 13% of GDP and broke all possible records. Capital outflow from Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached a record-breaking USD 253 billion," Yermak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced that the European Union agreed to an 11th package of sanctions against the aggressor state of Russia, which will reduce Russia's ability to produce missiles.

On May 23, Yermak stated that the sanctions are killing the Russian economy and affecting the budget of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

On April 6, Yermak announced that Bulgaria had closed the loophole for bypassing sanctions by Russia.