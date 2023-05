Anti-Russian sanctions are reflected in the budget of the Russian aggressor country; the deficit reached RUB 4.1 trillion as of May 18.

Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram on Tuesday, May 23.

Yermak noted that as of April this year, the budget deficit of the Russian Federation reached RUB 3.4 trillion, which is 17% more than the planned level for this year and 41% more compared to the first quarter of this year. This shows that the deficit is constantly growing, explained the Presidential Office head.

"Total budget revenues for the first four months of 2023 fell by 22.4%. Oil and gas revenues fell by 52.3%. As of May 18, the budget deficit of the Russian Federation = RUB 4.1 trillion. Sanctions are killing the Russian economy," Yermak emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 6, the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, announced that Bulgaria had closed the loophole for bypassing sanctions by Russia.

On April 12, the United States introduced sanctions against employees of the defense sector of the Russian Federation.

According to the mass media, Western countries are considering the possibility of an almost complete ban on exporting goods to the Russian Federation.