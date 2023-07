Air Force explain how ATACMS could help on front

ATACMS long-range missiles could help Ukraine successfully destroy Russian coastal missile complexes and ships in ports.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"That is, in addition to having it, you need to have intelligence data, you need to understand where those systems are located in order to destroy them effectively," Ihnat said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military has information where there are Russian coastal missile complexes and ships in the sea or in ports, so ATACMS is needed to destroy them.

What ATACMS missiles are capable of

ATACMS is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of hitting targets up to 300 km away. The ATACMS missile launchers are the M270 MLRS and M142 HIMARS rocket launcher systems, which are available in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, American Republican senator and co-chairman of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Jim Risch, called the possibility of transferring MGM-140 ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles to Ukraine "quite high."

Ukraine is working with the United States to obtain long-range ATACMS missiles. However, they are not given yet.