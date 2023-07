Ukraine is working with the United States to obtain long-range ATACMS missiles.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview with Radio Liberty.

According to him, he knows "some reasons" why the United States has not yet made a decision on the transfer of long-range missiles to Kyiv, adding that these reasons "are quite objective."

"We are working with them. But the U.S. makes decisions on providing us with some other types of weapons. These are very difficult decisions. And they make them," Kuleba admitted.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that he does not have the impression that the decision to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine is not made on purpose.

"There are certain problems there, there are certain aspects for which a solution must be found in order for it to be provided. But the United States is doing a lot for us. We are very grateful to them for that. That is why we do not dare to criticize them for this," Kuleba noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Macron said that France will transfer long-range SCALP missiles to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the United States confirmed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of military aid.