US Senator Risch says possibility of transferring ATACMS missiles to Ukraine quite high

U.S. Republican Senator and co-chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch called the possibility of transferring tactical ballistic missiles MGM-140 ATACMS to Ukraine "quite high."

He spoke about this in an interview with Voice of America.

Risch was asked what is the probability that Ukraine will receive ATACMS if these missiles are mentioned in the bill on the U.S. Defense Budget in the House version.

"I think that possibility is quite high. From the very beginning, I said - give Ukraine everything that shoots until it is a nuclear weapon. Any other weapon we have should be available to Ukrainians. Whether it's fighter jets F-16 or ATACMS missiles - all that we have," Risch said.

The senator stressed that this will take time, but he and other senators intend to continue to press the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

According to him, the administration has already stepped up, as other countries have done.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, congressmen from republican and democratic parties submitted a resolution to the U.S. parliament calling for the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

Earlier, we also reported that according to the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova, in Washington for the first time in a long time they changed their attitude to the possibility of transferring ATACMS to Ukraine.