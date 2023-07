On the morning of July 24, the occupied Crimea was attacked by drones, as a result of which explosions began in an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, which blamed the Ukrainian side for everything.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by 17 UAVs on objects on the territory of the Crimean peninsula has been stopped. 14 Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed by EW means, of which 11 crashed in the Black Sea, and three more fell on the territory of the peninsula. In addition, three UAVs were destroyed by air defense means," the department said.

Despite the claims of the occupiers that the attack was repelled, road and rail traffic along the Dzhankoy-Simferopol highway was stopped in Crimea for several hours. In addition, rail traffic was stopped.

The population in a five-kilometer zone from the site of the emergency situation was evacuated to temporary accommodation points.

In addition, explosions are reported near the airport.

Local residents are posting videos of a plume of smoke and the sounds of ammunition detonation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, July 4, powerful explosions rang out in Moscow and Moscow suburbs. In particular, in the city of Kubynka near Moscow, a kamikaze drone attacked a military unit. The administrative building was damaged.

The Russian capital was also attacked this morning. Local residents show the consequences of the fall of the UAV, some houses have windows broken. In the meantime, the Moscow authorities declare the alleged successful work of air defense.