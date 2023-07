Explosions ring out in Moscow, they report drone attack on building next to RF's Defense Ministry

Loud explosions rang out in various districts of Moscow. The city was allegedly attacked by drones.

This was reported by Russian Telegram channels on Monday, July 24.

As the mayor of Moscow reported, the drone attack took place around 4 a.m. There seemed to be two drones.

After the explosions, smoke and a small fire can be seen on Lykhachova Street in the business center. After some time, the police blocked the traffic on Lykhachova Street.

As a result of the explosions on Komsomolsky Avenue, windows in one of the buildings were blown out, and police officers blocked the roadway. It is known that the building in which the windows were blown out is located next to the building of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that on the morning of July 24, they allegedly managed to stop an attack attempt by two unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the territory of the city of Moscow.

"Two UAVs were suppressed by means of radio-electronic warfare and crashed; there were no casualties," the report says.

At the same time, the Mash Telegram channel reported that glass was broken in a building on Komsomolsky Avenue, which is not far from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, and fragments of a drone were found near the building.

It is also reported that a military unit within the city was allegedly attacked by drones.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, July 4, powerful explosions rang out in Moscow and Moscow suburbs. In particular, in the city of Kubinka near Moscow, a kamikaze drone attacked a military unit. The administrative building was damaged.

There is an air base in Kubinka; a brigade of airborne troops is also based in the city.

According to sources in the armed forces of the Russian Federation, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the explosion. The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, said that air defense allegedly shot down all the drones that attacked Moscow and the region.