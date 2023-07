Overnight into Tuesday, July 4, powerful explosions rang out in Moscow and its suburbs. In particular, in the city of Kubinka near Moscow, a kamikaze drone attacked a military unit. The administrative building was damaged.

This is reported by Baza.

According to preliminary data, around 4 a.m., a kamikaze drone attacked the administrative building on the territory of the military unit. According to sources in the armed forces of the Russian Federation, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the explosion.

There is an air base in Kubinka; in addition, a brigade of airborne troops is based in the city.

According to emergency services, an "aircraft" type drone fell in the Kubinka area of the Moscow region.

Several powerful explosions were also heard in the area of the Marushkinske settlement in Moscow in the morning.

As Mash reported, local residents note that a series of loud explosions rang out in the New Moscow area, a few kilometers from the Moscow Ring Road. The interval between them was about five minutes. The probable reason is called the work of air defense.

According to the emergency services of Russia, two drones were allegedly shot down in New Moscow. Another one was downed in the Kaluga Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Local residents also reported explosions in the village of Akanshino, Moscow District. It is said to have happened at approximately 6:40 a.m.

Russian mass media write that one of the drones fell on a two-story farm building in the village of Krivosheine in New Moscow and caught fire.

Planes flying to Vnukovo (one of the four main airports in Moscow) began to be diverted to other airports. Five such flights are reported: from Sharm El Sheikh, Dubai, Makhachkala, Chelyabinsk, and Novosibirsk.

It is noted that the flight from Ankara circled near Vnukovo for more than an hour.

As of 7:55 a.m., more than 14 flights were diverted from Vnukovo to other Moscow airports. The airport was closed at 5:10 a.m. and would not accept flights until at least 8:00 a.m.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, said that all the drones that attacked Moscow and the region were allegedly shot down by air defense.