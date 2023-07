The tenth convoy of the vehicles of the mercenaries from the Wagner PMC has crossed the border of Belarus.

Activists of the Belarusian Hajun organization reported this on its Telegram channel.

They counted at least 10 pieces of equipment: a KamAZ tent, several UAZ off-road vans, a Volkswagen Transporter minibus and at least 6 trucks.

On these vehicles, license plates were either taped or had LDPR grouping marks.

The convoy is accompanied by the traffic police of the Republic of Belarus.

The State Border Guard Service says that now about 5,000 Russian mercenaries have already arrived in Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that representatives of the Wagner private military company will conduct exercises of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus.

On July 12, it became known that Belarus is negotiating the training of special forces personnel by Wagner PMC fighters of the aggressor state of Russia.

Belarusian self-named President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and said that Wagnerites who moved to Belarus allegedly want to attack Poland.