Representatives of the Wagner private military company of the aggressor state of Russia will conduct training of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus. This was stated in the message of the Telegram channel of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus on Tuesday, July 11.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that the training and combat coordination of the next set of units of the troops of the Russian Federation and Belarus ends at the country's training grounds. The previous planned rotation of Russian units was carried out more than a month ago and "successfully completed." In addition, after the arrival of Wagner PMC mercenaries, it is planned to exchange experience and conduct classes for the Belarusian army, and pay special attention to the techniques and methods of conducting hostilities by the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus.

"They'll talk about guns: which worked well, which didn't. Tactics and weapons, and how to advance, how to defend. This is invaluable," said Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus also said that the armed forces of the "Union State," meaning the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, are always ready for protection and security.

