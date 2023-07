Over the past day, July 22, there were about 40 combat clashes in five directions. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the situation.

So, during the past day, Russian invaders launched an air strike using Shahed-type attack drones. As a result of successful combat work, all 5 attack UAVs were destroyed. In addition, the enemy launched 4 missile, 58 air strikes and carried out 81 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. There are civilian casualties, residential buildings and other infrastructure have been destroyed.

"The likelihood of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high," the General Staff said.

Meanwhile, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions - during the past day there were about 40 combat clashes.

In addition, the aviation of the defense forces over the past day launched 12 attacks on the areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Also, our defenders destroyed 4 reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level.

Units of missile forces and artillery during the day hit 21 artillery vehicles in firing positions, an anti-aircraft missile system and another important target of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 23, Russian occupation troops again attacked the Odesa Region. The air defense forces destroyed 9 of the 19 missiles fired by the enemy.

Recall that in Odesa, the destruction of port infrastructure, residential buildings and cars was recorded, the Transfiguration Cathedral was mutilated, there are breaks in the power grids, several sinkholes were formed around the city. Police reported 1 killed and 22 injured.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the pace of the advance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces during the counterattack is slower than expected, since the offensive began later than planned. Still, he said, the Defense Forces are nearing a point where the response could gain momentum.