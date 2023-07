Russian terrorist troops this afternoon attacked the Odesa Region with missiles, as a result of which they damaged an important infrastructure facility in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. Also, agricultural enterprises of the region were under rocket fire. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper announced this on Telegram on Friday, July 21.

"The terrorist country continues to attack the Odesa Region. Already doing it during the day. Today, the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district was under attack. The target was an important infrastructure facility. It was it that the Russians shelled with 7 missiles. Unfortunately, there is damage," Kiper wrote.

A little earlier, the Russian occupiers attacked the Odesa Region from the Black Sea with Kalibr missiles, sending missiles at a minimum altitude to bypass the air defense system. As a result of the attack, two missiles hit the granaries of one of the agricultural enterprises, another missile hit the same enterprise, mutilating agricultural and rescue equipment, the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration wrote with reference to the South Operational Command. The aggressor state troops destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley, two employees of the enterprise were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 20, the Russians attacked the Odesa Region. In Odesa, two people were injured, and several buildings were also damaged.

Russian missiles hit the grain and oil terminals of the seaport. As a result of the attack, 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed, which were intended for shipment as part of the "grain agreement."

On July 20, a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, said that the aggressor country Russia has hundreds more missiles in stock. At the same time, the Russians continue to produce missiles of several types, which allows them to replenish reserves.