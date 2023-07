The Dim state TV channel will spend UAH 33.6 million on the creation of the Inhulets Village series.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 18, the state TV channel agreed with the Prototype Production limited liability company to create a corresponding series by December 31, 2023.

According to documents, the private company will make 24 episodes, the approximate timing of each series will be 25 minutes.

For pre-production (preparatory period, including writing/adaptation of scripts for 24 episodes) UAH 4.3 million will be spent, for production (shooting period of video production for the Project) - UAH 24.1 million, and for post-production (installation and toning period of production) - UAH 5.1 million.

The series will be shot in the dramedy genre. The writer and director are unknown.

The script details are also missing from the documents.

