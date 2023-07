USSR coat of arms on shield of Motherland Monument in Kyiv to be replaced with trident before Independence Day

The coat of arms of the USSR on the shield of the monumental sculpture Motherland Monument in Kyiv is planned to be replaced with a trident for UAH 28 million before the Independence Day of Ukraine on August 24. The Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I want this to be my last selfie against the background of the Motherland Monument with the Soviet coat of arms... We will meet at the renewed Motherland Monument on August 24 on Independence Day of Ukraine," he said.

Tkachenko noted that the process of replacing the coat of arms with a trident is very complex and sophisticated technologically and financially, so the ideas and intentions to do so have so far remained unrealized.

The Minister said that the cost of the project is UAH 28 million, the money was raised exclusively from large businesses who want to be involved in the project.

He noted that Naftogaz, Nova Poshta, Metinvest, ATB, Monobank, Oschadbank, FUIB, PrivatBank, Ukrainian Agrarian Holding, First Private Brewery, KAN Development and KANBUD, OTP Bank, WOG, Independent Association of Banks of Ukraine joined the project realization.

To clarify, earlier the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy involved OTP Bank, a subsidiary bank of the Hungarian OTP Bank, which was included in the list of sponsors of the war, as a donor to the installation of a trident on the shield of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 85% of Ukrainians who took part in the July 2022 vote in the Diia application voted to replace the coat of arms of the USSR with a trident on the shield of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv.