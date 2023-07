Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia NPP workers refuse to comply with Russian order to launch one of power units - Energoa

The Ukrainian personnel of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant refuse to comply with the order of the occupation "station management" on the transfer of power unit No. 4 from the state of "cold shutdown" to the state of "hot shutdown." It was reported by the Energoatom press service and the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate on July 20.

Energoatom notes that over the past week, due to the constant physical and psychological pressure of the occupiers, about 30 licensed Zaporizhzhia NPP employees left Enerhodar. They managed to leave for the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

"Now operational personnel brought from Russia is completely incompetent and has no relevant experience," said the press service.

Therefore, the so-called director general of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, Yurii Chernichuk, is trying to entrust the order to Ukrainian workers who were previously blocked from accessing the station due to refusal to sign pseudo-contracts with Rosatom.

For their part, Ukrainian nuclear operators do not comply with the criminal order, since it is a direct violation of the operation license issued by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, and will lead to the loss of personal licenses after the de-occupation of the station.

The inspection noted that in the conditions of the loss of the main source of water supply, such intentions of the Russians are "meaningless," as well as "cynical blackmail." At the same time, Energoatom calls on Ukrainian nuclear operators to continue not to comply with the criminal orders of the station's occupation management.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Petro Kotin, director of the Energoatom National Nuclear Power Generating Company, said that the Russian occupiers were continuing to mine the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On July 12, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that Russian invaders were mining the technical premises and engine rooms of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Recall that in early July it became known that Russians equip machine gun nests on the roofs of power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.