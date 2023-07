The Ukrainian defenders in the south advance several hundred meters daily, displacing the Russian invaders.

The Deputy Director of the Department of Planning for the Use of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine Colonel Mykola Urshalovych announced this during a briefing at the Military Media Center.

"In superheavy conditions of mined terrain and fire influence of the enemy... our assault groups, with the support of tanks and artillery, continue to gradually move south and southeast, displacing the invaders from Ukrainian soil. Our soldiers and officers literally gnaw through the enemy's defenses. Every day we have an advance of several hundred meters," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine on July 19 conducted counteroffensive actions in at least three areas of the front and achieved success in these areas.

Meanwhile, according to Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar, the Ukrainian military in the south is gradually but confidently moving forward. The culmination near Melitopol and Berdiansk will come when the Russians are exhausted, which will form certain places for a successful offensive.