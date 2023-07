On July 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out counteroffensive actions on at least three axes of the front and achieved success there.

This is stated in the daily report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Military analysts said geolocation data released on July 19 indicated that Ukrainian forces had made progress near Andriyivka (10 km southwest of Bakhmut).

"Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on July 19 and made gains in these areas. Geolocated footage published on July 19 indicates that Ukrainian forces made gains near Andriyivka (10km southwest of Bakhmut). The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations north and south of Bakhmut City and forced Russian forces to retreat from positions northeast of Orikhovo-Vasylivka (11km northwest of Bakhmut). The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in the Berdiansk (Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk Region border area) and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Region) directions. Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Major Valerii Shershen stated that Ukrainian forces advanced more than a kilometer in an unspecified area of the Melitopol direction," noted in ISW.

Analysts of the institute cited the words of one of the Russian "military commanders," who stated that the Russian troops lack rotation and reinforcements on the Zaporizhzhia front and south of Bakhmut, which prevents them from regaining lost positions, and further delays in solving the issues of rotation and reinforcement south of Bakhmut is threatened with serious consequences for the occupying group.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Ukrainian military in the south is advancing slowly but surely. The climax near Melitopol and Berdiansk will come when the Russians get exhausted, which will allow to form certain places for a successful offensive.

According to Maliar, as a result of the AFU's counteroffensive, 210 square kilometers have already been liberated, which is equal to the area of more than three San Marino.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 239,000 soldiers. On the last day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 710 Russian invaders. And also destroyed 38 enemy artillery systems.