Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claims that from July 21, it will consider all ships heading in Black Sea to ports

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that from July 21, all ships traveling in the Black Sea to the ports of the aggressor state of Russia, as well as to Ukrainian seaports located in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, will be considered as carrying military cargo with all relevant risks. This is indicated in a statement by the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warns that from 00:00 on July 21, 2023, all ships traveling in the Black Sea in the direction of the seaports of the Russian Federation and Ukrainian seaports located in the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine can be considered by Ukraine as carrying military cargo with all relevant risks," the statement said.

Besides, it is noted that navigation in the areas of the North-Eastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch-Yenikal Strait of Ukraine is prohibited as dangerous, from 5:00 a.m. on July 20.

The Ministry of Defense notes that openly threatening civilian ships transporting food from Ukrainian ports, carrying out rocket attacks and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in peaceful cities, deliberately creating a military threat on trade routes, the Kremlin turned the Black Sea into a zone of danger, first of all, for Russian ships and vessels traveling in the Black Sea in the direction of seaports of the Russian Federation and Ukrainian seaports located on the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.

The statement emphasizes that the responsibility for all risks falls entirely on the Russian leadership.

The Ministry of Defense also notes that the fate of the Moskva cruiser proves that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have the necessary means to repel Russian aggression at sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 17, Russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea to provide a "grain corridor."

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that from July 20, all ships traveling in the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be considered potential carriers of military cargo, and the flag countries of such ships will be considered involved in the Ukrainian "conflict" on the side of Ukraine.