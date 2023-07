Russian losses in the war against Ukraine reached 239,480 soldiers. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 470 more Russian invaders. And they also destroyed 31 enemy artillery systems and 46 UAVs.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Total enemy combat losses as of July 16, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - 239,480 (+ 470) people eliminated;

tanks - 4,123 (+ 4) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 8,059 (+ 8) units;

artillery systems - 4,573 (+ 31) units;

MLRS - 689 units;

air defense equipment - 430 (+ 2) units;

aircraft - 315 units;

helicopters - 310 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 3,885 (+ 46);

cruise missiles - 1,279 (+ 6);

ships/boats - 18 units;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 7,105 (+ 19) units;

special equipment - 683 (+ 6).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, it became known that the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, Major General Ivan Popov, allegedly announced his suspension.

This happened allegedly after the publication of an audio message of allegedly Popov to his subordinates, on which he spoke about problems in the army.

Meanwhile, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is experiencing an increasing lack of means of counter-battery warfare, which creates problems on the battlefield. Therefore, the group of the Russian occupation army in the south of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions could introduce restrictions on the use of artillery shells in attempts to maintain the possibility of indirect fire.

In the meantime, Russians surrender en masse in the south of Ukraine.