The command of the Russian army has not yet solved the problems with rotation and supply, which the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army/Major General Ivan Popov stated before his dismissal.

This was stated by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a recent report.

According to experts, this leads to the reluctance of Russian soldiers to fight and mass surrender. In particular, the problems he mentioned continue to influence Russian military operations in southern Ukraine and the discussion of these operations.

Some Russian military commanders report that in the Zaporizhzhia Region, cases of simultaneous capture of several Russian assault groups, the number of which is equal to a squad (platoon), are recorded in the report.

"Persistent problems with Russian logistics and operations in southern Ukraine may have contributed to the inability or unwillingness of these forces to fight and reports of further surrender," the ISW emphasizes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 13, it became known that the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation/Major General Ivan Popov announced his alleged suspension.

This allegedly happened after the publication of an audio message allegedly by Popov to his subordinates, in which he spoke about problems in the army.

Meanwhile, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is experiencing an increasing shortage of means of counter-battery combat, which creates problems on the battlefield.