The group of the Russian occupying army in the south of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions may have imposed restrictions on the use of artillery shells in an attempt to preserve the ability to conduct indirect fire.

This follows from a statement by the intelligence review from the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain dated July 18.

British intelligence said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to advance on at least two axes in the south.

At the same time, according to British experts, Ukrainian forces are unlikely to be able to break through the main defense lines of the Russians, which they have built on these axes.

"On this axis, Russia, most likely, introduced a mode of rationing shells for artillery, trying to preserve the most important opportunities for conducting indirect fire," added the British intelligence.

It is also noted that the Ukrainian military continues to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River near Kherson. They were busy at the beginning of last month.

This creates an additional problem for the Russian command, which may be concerned about the vulnerability of the southwestern flank.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, July 16, Valerii Shershen, the spokesperson for the press center of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), announced the advance of Ukrainian forces on the Berdiansk Axis by more than a kilometer.

As earlier reported, on July 14, the National Guard of Ukraine reported on preparations for offensive operations on the front line in the Kherson Region.