President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the aggressor state of Russia shelled the grain and oil terminals in Odesa, instructed the military to strengthen the protection of people and port infrastructure, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intensify contacts with partners to increase pressure on the terrorist state and continue the export of Ukrainian grain. Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the morning conference call, I heard information about nighttime Russian strikes on the Odesa, Zhytomyr, and other our regions. Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the infrastructure of the grain agreement, and every Russian missile is an attack not only on Ukraine, but also on everyone in the world who seeks a normal and safe life," he said.

The Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - the Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko informed about the consequences of the strikes at the meeting, as well as the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk were heard.

"I instructed the military to strengthen the protection of people and port infrastructure, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intensify contacts with partners to increase pressure on the terrorist state and continue the normal export of Ukrainian grain," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians attacked Odesa last night with Onyx, Kh-22, Kh-59 missiles, as well as Shahed attack drones, hitting grain and oil terminals, an industrial facility and warehouses, and there are casualties.

On July 17, Russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor".