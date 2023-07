Overnight into Wednesday, July 19, the aggressor country, Russia, fired 30 cruise missiles, one aircraft missile, and 32 Shahed kamikaze drones at Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 37 enemy air targets.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Air Force Command.

The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from the south, using air-, land-, and sea-based cruise missiles, as well as Iranian attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type.

The enemy attacked objects of critical infrastructure and military facilities; the main direction of the attack was Odesa.

During several waves of attacks, the enemy used:

16 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, presumably from the small missile ship Ingushetia and the Admiral Essen frigate from the Black Sea;

8 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft from the Black Sea;

6 Onyx cruise missiles from the Bastion coastal missile complex (Crimea);

1 Kh-59 guided air missile from the Su-35 fighter from the Black Sea;

32 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the Chauda training ground (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Rostov Oblast).

According to the results of combat operations, 37 air targets were destroyed by the air defense of the Air Force and air defense systems of other components of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU):

13 Kalibr cruise missiles;

1 guided air missile Kh-59;

23 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

The strikes of the Kh-22 and Onyx missiles were aimed at the infrastructure of the Odesa Region. Local military administrations will report the consequences of these strikes and the victims.

During the current and past days, Air Force aircraft have carried out more than 20 airstrikes on facilities, places of concentration of equipment, and personnel of the Russian occupiers, the Air Force noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 19, the Russian occupiers attacked the Zhytomyr Region with attack drones. Infrastructural facilities and private households were damaged.

Meanwhile, the shelling of the Russian occupiers caused a change in the route of trains in the Lviv direction.