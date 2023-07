Overnight into July 19, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shaheds. On the approach to Kyiv, the air defense forces of Ukraine detected and destroyed all enemy drones.

Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said this in a statement.

"It was a difficult night of air attacks for the whole of Ukraine. The south, Odesa - especially. But the enemy did not forget about Kyiv either. They attacked the capital again with Shaheds, to no avail. Even on the approaches to the capital, air defense detected and destroyed all enemy drones," he noted.

According to preliminary information, there were no victims or destruction; the data is being verified.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv regional state administration, no hits were recorded in the Kyiv Region, and there were no casualties. According to preliminary information, there is no fall of debris either. Operational groups continue to work to identify possible damage.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of July 19, the Russian occupiers attacked the Zhytomyr Region with attack drones. Infrastructural facilities and private households were damaged.