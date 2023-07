AFU destroy 41 units of military equipment of invaders in Tavria direction in a day

Fighting continues in the Tavria direction, in places the Defense Forces are successful, and the enemy is retreating. During the past day, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 20 times and carried out 678 attacks. The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on Telegram.

At the same time, according to Tarnavskyi, units of the Defense Forces completed 1,681 fire missions.

In the last 24 hours, enemy casualties killed and wounded amounted to more than three companies.

Besides, 41 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 4 tanks, 12 AFVs, 3 2А65 Msta-B howitzers, 2 units of BM-21 Grad, Orlan-30 UAV, Supercam UAV, Zala UAV, Akatsiya 2S3 self-propelled artillery, Giatsint-S gun, and motor vehicles.

4 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 239,000 soldiers. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 710 more Russian invaders. They also destroyed 38 enemy artillery systems.

Meanwhile, the group of the Russian occupation army in the south of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions could impose restrictions on the use of artillery shells in attempts to maintain the possibility of indirect fire.