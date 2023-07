During the current day, July 18, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 11 strikes on the Russian occupiers. It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

"The aviation of the defense forces in a day launched 11 attacks on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, our defenders destroyed 2 reconnaissance UAVs of operational and tactical level," the General Staff said in a statement.

Besides, units of missile forces and artillery during the day hit one enemy control point, 8 artillery equipment at firing positions, 2 ammunition depots and 3 enemy EW stations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine exceeded 239,000 soldiers. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 710 more Russian invaders. Besides, 38 enemy artillery systems were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the group of the Russian occupation army in the south of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions could impose restrictions on the use of artillery shells in attempts to maintain the possibility of indirect fire.