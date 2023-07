Centravis ups production of seamless stainless pipes by 5.9% to 6,700 tons in H1

In January-June 2023, compared to the same period last year, the Centravis pipe holding (Dnipropetrovsk Region) increased the production of seamless stainless pipes by 5.9% to 6,730 tons.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The war regularly generates new challenges for our team. Logistics, shelling, power outages, and now also problems with water supply after the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP. But we tell ourselves that nothing is impossible and our goal is not just survival, but development and further trade expansion all over the world," Centravis director general Yurii Atanasov said about the results of the first six months of work.

The message reminds that this year Centravis opened a new production in Uzhhorod, which specializes in instrument pipes for cars of well-known manufacturers.

According to Atanasov, these and other steps are aimed at increasing production volumes in the current and next years and creating conditions for strengthening the company's sustainability.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, Centravis delivered pipes to the Chinese Sinopec.

In 2022, compared to 2021, Centravis reduced the export of seamless stainless pipes by 33% to 11,600 tons.

Centravis is one of the world's largest producers of seamless stainless pipes.

The shareholder and director general of the holding is businessman Yurii Atanasov.