Centravis pipe holding (Dnipropetrovsk Region) shipped 53 tons of instrument pipes to the Sinopec corporation (China).

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Sinopec is the second largest oil and gas producer in China and the third largest chemical company in the world.

"For us, this is an important order and a step forward in the Asian market, which is very interesting and competitive. We are working on getting more similar contracts in the future and increasing the share of orders from this part of the world," said Centravis sales director Artem Atanasov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 5 months, Centravis increased the production of seamless stainless pipes by 5.5% to 5,800 tons.

In 2022, compared to 2021, Centravis reduced the export of seamless stainless pipes by 33% to 11,600 tons.

Centravis is one of the world's largest producers of seamless stainless pipes.

The shareholder and general director of the holding is businessman Yurii Atanasov.