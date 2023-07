Court refuses to remove from office Holovko caught on bribes

The High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to remove the head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko from office.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the prosecutor's office.

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to remove Holovko to NACB detectives and SACPO prosecutors.

The motives for such a decision have not yet been made public.

Holovko is currently on leave.

The defense party provided the court with a copy of the leave order.

The SACPO is considering appealing against such a decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Ternopil Regional Council Holovko can be jailed for 12 years for a bribe.

Holovko, who is suspected of bribery, was hospitalized and he did not come to the court hearing.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office petitioned the court to remove from office Holovko, suspected of bribery, but released on bail.

The SACPO wants to increase the bail to Holovko by more than 15 times.

Holovko left a pre-trial detention center after posting UAH 800,000 of bail.