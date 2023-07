Most of the enemy drones with which the occupiers conduct aerial reconnaissance are recorded in the Kherson Region, in the river bed of Dnieper. The speaker of the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat announced this during a briefing.

"Hostile unmanned aircraft is quite powerful now working along the entire demarcation line. 10, 15, and sometimes 20 drones simultaneously are in the visibility zone of our radar systems. Thus, the enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance in the south, most of them always work in the Kherson Region, in the river bed of Dnieper. Also, hostile tactical aviation works, supporting ground operations. Guided aerial bombs are constantly launched from aircraft," he said.

At the same time, the speaker of the Air Force of Ukraine stressed that our aircraft responds to these actions of the enemy, supporting our defenders, their attacking and defensive actions in different directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night the SSU and the Navy attacked the Crimean Bridge.

Over the past week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated another 7 square kilometers in the Bakhmut direction, in total, 31 square kilometers were liberated during the offensive in this direction.

The defense forces advanced more than a kilometer in the Berdiansk direction.