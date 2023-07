Over the past week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated another 7 square kilometers in the Bakhmut direction, a total of 31 square kilometers were liberated during the offensive in this direction.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, heavy battles continue.

The enemy has been actively advancing since the end of last week in the Kupyansk direction of the Kharkiv Region.

Currently, the enemy is searching for weak points in our defense, actively conducting assaults in the areas of the settlements of Masiutivka, Novoselivske with the aim of pushing our units beyond the barrier line of the Oskil River.

The enemy has two tasks: to regain lost positions; to force us to transfer reserves there from other directions.

Our troops are on the defensive, putting up strong resistance. The situation is complicated. Heavy battles are going on now.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy continued unsuccessful assaults with the aim of displacing our troops in the area of the Serebrianskyi Forest, without success.

Offensive actions continue in the Bakhmut direction.

On the southern flank around Bakhmut during the past week we have been advancing every day.

Over the past week, as a result of the improvement of the operational (tactical) position and alignment of the front line in the Bakhmut direction, the territory of 7 square kilometers has been liberated. In total, during the offensive in this direction, the liberated area is 31 square kilometers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces advanced more than a kilometer in the Berdiansk direction.

Earlier, the head of the Sievierodonetsk District Military Administration, Roman Vlasenko, said that the Russians allegedly intercepted the initiative on the Svatove-Kreminna line.