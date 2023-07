Russian losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Monday, July 17, amounted to the 620 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 238,300 the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed 23 artillery systems and 8 drones.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 17, 2023 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 238,300 (+ 620) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 4,115 (+ 8) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 8,034 (+ 8) units,

artillery systems - 4,504 (+ 23) units,

MLRS - 685 (+ 4) units,

air defense means - 428 (+ 3) units,

aircraft - 315 units,

helicopters - 310 units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 3,828 (+ 8),

cruise missiles - 1,273 units,

ships/boats - 18 units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7059 (+ 15) units,

special equipment - 677 (+ 11).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar, the Armed Forces in the east at the end of last week launched counteroffensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka. In each of the directions the advance made from 1 to 2 km.

Maliar said that since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated from the invaders an area of ​ ​ 130 square kilometers in the south of Ukraine.