A spokesman for the Eastern group of Armed Forces troops Serhii Cherevatyi said that in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, the Russian occupiers are trying to seize the initiative.

He spoke about the situation during a briefing.

"If we talk about the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, here the enemy is trying to seize the initiative. The defense forces are holding it back. This direction is the leader in artillery strikes," Cherevatyi said.

According to him, during the day the enemy beat 536 times with different types and calibers of artillery. There were 8 clashes and 10 air raids. The defense forces destroyed 34 occupiers and wounded another 115.

In the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, the Ukrainian military hit an enemy Т-72 tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a Pion self-propelled artillery mount, two guns, a drone, 3 ammunition depots and 7 vehicles that transported ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the occupiers concentrated the main forces in the Kupiansk direction.

Meanwhile, the defenders of Ukraine have succeeded in several directions in the southeast of our country. They also continue the offensive near Bakhmut.