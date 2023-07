The Defense Forces continue to carry out tasks on the Eastern axis. The situation is difficult but under control.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on July 18.

He noted that the enemy is transferring reserves to the Bakhmut axis, trying to stop the advance of Ukrainian troops.

"At the same time, the enemy has concentrated its main forces on the Kupiyansk axis, where Ukrainian soldiers are defending," the colonel-general emphasized.

Syrskyi added that the AFU continue to fight and will definitely win.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Navy attacked the Crimean bridge at night.

Over the past week, the AFU released another seven sq. km on the Bakhmut axis; a total of 31 square meters were liberated during the offensive on this axis.

The Defense Forces advanced more than a kilometer on the Berdiansk axis.