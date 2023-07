The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have achieved success on several axes in the southeast of our country. They also continue the offensive near Bakhmut.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the General Staff, Andrii Kovaliov, on the telethon air.

According to him, the offensive operations of the AFU continue on the Melitopol, Berdiansk, and Bakhmut axes. Our defenders are entrenched at the reached boundaries, strike with artillery at the enemy's target and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

"On the directions of Mala Tokmachka - Novopokrovka and Velyka Novosilka – Urozhaine, they were successful; they are taking hold at the achieved boundaries. At the same time, in the direction of Bakhmut, our troops continue to conduct offensive operations to the north and south of the city of Bakhmut," Kovaliov said.

According to him, the Russians are putting up strong resistance, using reserves, and suffering heavy losses.

Also, our soldiers continue to hold back the enemy's offensive on the Kupiyansk and Lyman axes. Last day, July 17, there were 36 combat clashes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military continues to receive cluster munitions given to Ukraine by the United States as part of military aid.