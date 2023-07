The Darnitsa pharmaceutical company (Kyiv) has a discreet attitude to medical products based on cannabis.

Ihor Nykyforchyn, director of medical affairs at Darnitsa, told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"We are currently cautious about cannabis-based medicinal products (whether natural or synthetic) as we closely monitor clinical progress in the study of medical cannabis," he said.

According to Nykyforchyn, today there are only four medicines in the world that are used in case of ineffectiveness of standard methods of treatment:

- on the basis of nabilone - for the treatment of nausea and vomiting caused by antitumor chemotherapy, which are not amenable to treatment with standard antiemetic/antiemetic therapy;

- on the basis of nabiximols - for the treatment of moderate and significant spasticity in multiple sclerosis, which is not amenable to standard, generally accepted treatment;

- on the basis of cannabidiol - for the treatment of seizures in children with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome from the age of two years and older;

- on the basis of dronabiol - for the treatment of: anorexia in HIV-infected patients, and for the treatment of nausea and vomiting caused by anticancer chemotherapy, which are not amenable to treatment with standard therapy.

At the same time, in all cases, these are drugs of alternative choice in case when generally accepted or standard methods of treatment are not effective.

According to Nykyforchyn, there is currently no registered drug with indications for the treatment of pain or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is often talked about now.

"Furthermore, the American Psychiatric Association does not support the use of medical cannabis for the treatment of PTSD. The Western world has much more experience with the use of cannabis for both medical and recreational purposes. There, many clinical studies have been conducted and are being conducted on the use of cannabis and its derivatives in the treatment of a whole range of diseases. And if there is still no convincing clinical evidence base for the registration of new indications for use, this indicates the absence of a convincing advantage of the use over the harm to the human body," he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to legalize medical cannabis.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports the legalization of medical cannabis and the use of such drugs for all who need it.