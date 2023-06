President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports the legalization of medical cannabis and the use of such drugs for anyone who needs it.

He said this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, RBC-Ukraine reports.

According to Zelenskyy, all the world's best physical and mental rehabilitation practices should be applied in Ukraine.

"All the best world practices, all the most effective practices, all decisions, no matter how difficult or unusual they may seem for us, must be applied in Ukraine so that Ukrainians, all our citizens, do not have to endure the pain, stress and trauma of war," the President said.

Zelenskyy supported not only the legalization of medical cannabis, but its controlled production in Ukraine.

"In particular, we must finally honestly legalize cannabis-based medicines, relevant scientific research and controlled Ukrainian production for all who need it," Zelenskyy said.

