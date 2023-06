On the eastern front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are advancing 1-2 km.

This follows from a statement by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In the east, the AFU conducted both defensive and offensive actions during the week and had tactical success.

The enemy carried out his offensive in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes.

Heavy fighting is going on there now.

About 250 combat clashes took place in the past week in these areas.

The enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to dislodge our troops from the occupied positions.

The enemy fired 6,457 rounds and 315,006 rounds of ammunition in the east last week.

Compared to last week, the number of shelling has increased.

"At the same time, at the end of last week, our troops in the east began counteroffensive actions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiyivka, and Kurdiumivka. In each advance direction, from 1 to 2 km," said Maliar.

The Ukrainian troops are entrenched on the achieved borders and continue to destroy the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian defense forces advanced 600-1,000 meters toward Bakhmut. At the same time, Russian troops suffered losses.

Meanwhile, the Russian invaders continue to advance in three directions. They will continue to focus their primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Marin directions. During the day, there were more than 20 combat clashes.