President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of June 23 regarding the results of shelter inspections. This is stated in decree No. 353 of June 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decree, the NSDC recognized as unsatisfactory the work of ensuring the readiness of the objects of the fund of protective structures of civil defense for their intended use in the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy Regions, Zhytomyr district of the Zhytomyr Region, Bila Tserkva district of the Kyiv Region, Konotop district of the Sumy Region, the cities of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Chernihiv , Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipro, Konotop (Sumy Region), Bila Tserkva (Kyiv Region).

The Cabinet of Ministers, regional and Kyiv city military administrations and local self-government bodies are instructed to take immediate measures to bring to disciplinary responsibility managers and other officials who are responsible for the maintenance and operation of the objects of the fund of protective structures of civil defense in those regions, districts and cities where the situation is recognized as unsatisfactory by this decision.

According to the results of the measures taken, the NSDC Apparatus must be informed by June 30.

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with identifying an official from the government who will coordinate and control the process of bringing the objects of the fund of protective structures of civil protection to the proper condition as those of strategic importance for ensuring the protection of the population.

The government should also ensure the implementation of systematic measures to check the proper condition of the objects of the fund of civil defense protective structures.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to submit proposals to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by July 31 to increase the criminal liability of officials for improper maintenance and operation of the objects of the fund of protective structures of civil protection, as well as for not ensuring unimpeded 24-hour access of the population to such objects.

Regional and Kyiv City Military Administrations, together with local self-government bodies, are tasked with bringing the existing shelters into proper condition by July 25, ensuring round-the-clock and unimpeded access to them, as well as taking measures to increase the fund of protective structures in order to ensure access to shelters for 100% of the population. in particular, through the construction of new protective civil protection structures, the construction of modular shelters, as well as the examination and adaptation of underground structures for their use as shelters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 23, Zelenskyy announced that a quarter of bomb shelters in Ukraine and a third in Kyiv were unfit for use, the NSDC decided to bring the culprits to justice, and to bring all protective structures into proper condition. He also noted that personnel decisions will be made in connection with this.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Cabinet of Ministers will introduce decrees for Zelenskyy's signature on the dismissal of heads of state administrations, where the situation with shelters is recognized as unsatisfactory, at the beginning of this week (after June 25).