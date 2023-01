Helicopter crash in Brovary takes lives of interior minister, first deputy minister, and state secretary

This morning, on January 18, a helicopter that belonged to the State Emergency Service crashed in Brovary. As a result of the crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Interior Affairs were killed: the minister, the first deputy minister, and the state secretary.

In total, 16 people are known to have been killed. The number includes two children. Of those people, nine were aboard of the helicopter.

22 victims of the tragedy including 10 children have been delivered to a hospital.

All specialized services are working at the site. The inspection of the scene is ongoing.

Minister of Interior Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were killed in the crash.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 18, a helicopter crashed in the town of Brovary, near Kyiv, near a kindergarten and high-rise building. This was confirmed by the Presidential Office.