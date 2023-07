Two Russian missile carriers with 12 Kalibr missiles have been on duty in the Black Sea since the night. Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Southern Defense Forces, said about this on the air of the national telethon.

"Apparently, after reviewing the weather forecast, the enemy prepared and left two missile carriers on combat duty: one surface and one underwater. The storm that raged at sea was not critical for them. They could well use their missile weapons, and they are equipped together with up to 12 Kalibr missiles. We assess this level of missile danger as very high, and their use is quite possible," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the south, the combat work of the air defense forces took place in difficult weather conditions, because the enemy attacked with drones during a strong thunderstorm.

On the night of July 13, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shaheds, Kalibr missiles, and ballistics. Air defense destroyed 22 targets.

In Kyiv, the air defense forces detected and shot down about ten Russian drones.

In addition, as a result of another enemy air attack on Kyiv, falling debris was recorded, previously, in four districts of the city.