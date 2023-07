The Verkhovna Rada called on the President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, to perform a humanitarian act and pardon the former President of Georgia, a citizen of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili.

A total of 285 MPs voted for the draft resolution No. 9491 for the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian parliament also calls on the Georgian President to grant the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights access to Saakashvili.

The Verkhovna Rada appeals to the EU member states to take appropriate decisions regarding the need for the President of Georgia to pardon Saakashvili, confirming the importance of observing international human rights standards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine expelled Georgian Ambassador Giorgi Zakarashvili due to the abuse of imprisoned Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili by the Georgian authorities.

On July 3, Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine, express a strong protest to him and offer to leave Ukraine within 48 hours to hold consultations with his capital, he called on the Georgian authorities to hand over Saakashvili to Ukraine for treatment and care.

Zelenskyy gave such a mandate after Saakashvili, who is in prison in Georgia, showed his condition online at a court hearing on July 3.