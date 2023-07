ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical plant has completed the construction of a new pipeline for the city's water supply and full coverage of production needs.

This is stated in the message of the plant, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP and the shallowing of the water reservoir, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih laid a new water artery in the city. This will allow water to be supplied from the Inhulets River and fill the Southern Reservoir at the rate of about 3,000 cubic meters per hour. The plant ensured the reverse transfer of water through its own water supply networks, and also built a new pumping station and 5 kilometers of pipeline. Thanks to this project, production processes will be provided with water in full, and the population of Kryvyi Rih will already receive up to 30% of the required volume of water - that is 80,000-90,000 cubic meters of water per day," the message says.

According to the report, the plant is also a participant in another project to provide the city with water - the transfer of water from the KRESiv reservoir, which is implemented with the funds of the regional and city budgets.

As of today, the enterprise operates one blast furnace, four rolling mills, a converter shop and one casting machine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih suspended steel production in order to reduce water consumption in critical conditions.

On the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka HEPP.