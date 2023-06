The ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) has suspended steel production in order to reduce water consumption in critical conditions.

This is stated in the message of the plant, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the undermining and destruction of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant by the aggressor ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih limited water consumption and already paused a number of metallurgical production processes. In fact, all equipment that is cooled by water is temporarily suspended. So the company will retain production units and reduce water consumption until the situation normalizes," the statement said.

According to the report, the company will suspend steel smelting, as well as rolled steel production.

At the same time, only blast and coke production, as well as the mining and processing plant will remain in operation.

"The company's supply chain is stable, customer satisfaction is our constant priority. How quickly the enterprise can return to normal operation will be clear within the next 3-4 days after analyzing the depth of water level drop in the Kakhovka reservoir," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the water supply of the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region, after the Russian invaders blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam, will be ensured, but water consumption by the city's industrial enterprises will be significantly reduced, and population will be somewhat limited.

On the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka HPP.

Population is evacuated from flooded settlements of the Kherson Region.