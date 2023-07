How the U.S. reacted to Zelenskyy's criticism of NATO decisions. Explanation of Department of State

The Department of State declares that Ukraine and the USA remain friends, and relations between the countries are stronger than ever.

This was stated by the official representative of the U.S. Department of State, Andrea Kalan, on Radio Svoboda.

She was commenting on the information that appeared in the mass media that the U.S. delegation at the NATO summit in Vilnius allegedly got angry because of a tweet by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he criticized the Alliance for being indecisive.

Kalan noted that Zelenskyy's words are understood in the U.S., as he is doing everything possible to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression.

"We all understand that Zelenskyy is doing everything possible to defend his country and that Ukraine has weapons and aid. We understand that he wants the maximum. There was an opportunity during the meeting between Zelenskyy and Biden behind closed doors to discuss the real situation. I can say that we are very good friends and understand each other," said the representative of the Department of State.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11 adopted a package of decisions regarding Ukraine, in particular, it noted that NATO will announce an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when the allies agree and conditions are reached.

As part of the NATO summit, the leaders of the G7 countries (USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) agreed on a joint declaration of support for Ukraine, which is a step towards concluding bilateral security agreements.

However, Ukraine expected to receive at the Vilnius NATO summit a clear invitation to join the alliance, as well as security guarantees on the way to NATO membership.