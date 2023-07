Initiative belongs to Defense Forces in area of Bakhmut, there is partial success - Cherevatyi

In the area of Bakhmut, the initiative belongs to the Defense Forces, there is a partial success.

The spokesman for the Eastern group of troops Serhii Cherevatyi has stated this, Army Inform reports.

"Our troops are partially successful on the southern flank, entrenched at the frontiers. In general, the initiative belongs to the Defense Forces. Daily combat work continues. Step by step, keeping the personnel as much as possible, we move in order to occupy the dominant heights and oust the enemy from its frontiers," he said.

According to him, the enemy offers incredible resistance.

During the day, it launched 538 attacks on Ukrainian defenders with barrel and rocket artillery, and also carried out two air raids. During five combat clashes in this direction, 71 occupiers were destroyed, 141 were wounded and one was captured. Four enemy tanks, a landing vehicle, two MLRS BM-21 Grad, three guns, two Giatsint-S self-propelled guns, two anti-tank missile systems, one Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, a Murom-M visual surveillance complex and five UAVs were shot down.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said that the Ukrainian military took control of the dominant heights around Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

And according to the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Defense Forces of Ukraine took Bakhmut under full fire control.