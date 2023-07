Enemy is trapped in Bakhmut, city is under fire control of Defense Forces - Syrskyi

In Bakhmut (Donetsk Region), the enemy is trapped, the city is under fire control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Bakhmut. The enemy is trapped, the city is under fire control of the Defense Forces," he said.

Syrskyi showed how soldiers of the 77th separate airmobile brigade effectively outworked and destroyed the Russians.

He noted that the work continues, in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is being knocked out of positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence determined the situation of Russian troops in Bakhmut as critical.

A daily report by the U.S. Institute for the Study of War said that Ukrainian forces made significant tactical gains in the Bakhmut area and continued counteroffensive operations in at least three other areas of the front on July 7.

On July 6, it became known that the Defense Forces advanced more than 1 kilometer in the Bakhmut direction.